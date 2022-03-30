ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ADT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 67,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.09.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ADT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,540 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ADT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ADT by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

