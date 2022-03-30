Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Down 39.9% in March

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,780,000 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 46,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

