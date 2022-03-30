Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 290.32%.

Shares of ADN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 40,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 907.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 1,420.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

