AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $60,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

