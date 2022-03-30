AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

