AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.