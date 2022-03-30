AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

