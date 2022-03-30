AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17.

