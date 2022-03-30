AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.
Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.