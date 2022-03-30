AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in OPKO Health by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.85. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

