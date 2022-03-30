Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$19.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ARE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,536. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$15.34 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

