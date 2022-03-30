AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $56.17

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.17, but opened at $50.80. AerCap shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 20,824 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

