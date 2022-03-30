Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEZS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

