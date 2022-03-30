Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

