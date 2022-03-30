Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

AGRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

