Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,485. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.