Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.56.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $252.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.