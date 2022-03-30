Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on DETNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$34.90 during trading hours on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

