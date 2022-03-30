AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Trading Up 2.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 3,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKT.A shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

In other news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,442,651.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,434 shares in the company, valued at C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

