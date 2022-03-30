Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.