Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $202.64 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.91 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

