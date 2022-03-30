Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 982,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,386,360. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 88.9% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

