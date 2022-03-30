Alien Worlds Hits Market Cap of $118.07 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $118.07 million and approximately $149.67 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.52 or 0.07185573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.47 or 1.00052910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054366 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

