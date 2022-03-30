Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 97,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,160 shares.The stock last traded at $27.05 and had previously closed at $27.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

