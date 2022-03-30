Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $104.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.23.

ADS opened at $58.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

