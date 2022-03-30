Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.32% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

