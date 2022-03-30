AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NIE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
