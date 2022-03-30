Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,341. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

