Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,273.09

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,273.09 and traded as high as $3,380.75. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,379.81, with a volume of 2,914,153 shares trading hands.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,127.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,042.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,273.88. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

