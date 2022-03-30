American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.70

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.70 and traded as high as $40.86. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 566,232 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

