American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $89,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.04 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

