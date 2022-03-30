American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of AIG opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

