American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

APEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

