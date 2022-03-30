American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.35.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

