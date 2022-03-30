American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Update

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AVCT opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

