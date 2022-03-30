Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will announce $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.92 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

AMP traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.22. 550,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.00. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $226.11 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,395 shares of company stock worth $29,540,550. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

