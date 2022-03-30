Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 28,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

