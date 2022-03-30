AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Thomas A. Amato Sells 615 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AME opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.
About AMETEK (Get Rating)
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMETEK (AME)
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.