AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Thomas A. Amato Sells 615 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AME opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.