Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.03 Million

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to report sales of $767.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $818.70 million and the lowest is $668.30 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $148.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 417.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

AMC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,035,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 850,971 shares of company stock worth $17,696,435. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,382,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

