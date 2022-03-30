Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.49 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $130,995,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. FOX has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

