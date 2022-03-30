Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gildan Activewear also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE GIL traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 528,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,652. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.