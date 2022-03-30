Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $761.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will post $761.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.21 million to $778.00 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.58. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.