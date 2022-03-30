Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 205.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 91,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 252,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,215,594. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.