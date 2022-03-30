Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $730.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $775.76 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

