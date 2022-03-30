Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 294,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 1,274,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,946. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

