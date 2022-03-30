Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.50 Million

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $76.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. Inogen reported sales of $86.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $371.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a PE ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.