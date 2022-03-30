Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TELUS.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 1,878,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).
