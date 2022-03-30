Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 1,878,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

