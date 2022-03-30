Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.17. Clorox posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clorox.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.
Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 916,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,597. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
