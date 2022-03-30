Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Zendesk by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Zendesk by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

