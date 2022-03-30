Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) PT at GBX 777.33

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.33 ($10.18).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.61) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BDEV stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 524 ($6.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,393,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 654.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 504.60 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,586.17).

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.