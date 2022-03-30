Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Target Price at $42.25

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,495,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

