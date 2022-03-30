Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Target Price at $42.25

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.
Several analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EVTC stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.
About EVERTEC (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
